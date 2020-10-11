Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Tony Guzman, 58 from Wapato, Washington, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, Washington.
Tony was born May 28, 1962 in Modesto, California to Federico and Celia (Gallardo) Guzman. The family moved from Chico, California to Woodburn, Oregon, finally settling in Wapato, Washington in 1970. Tony graduated from Wapato High School in 1981. He attended and graduated from Trend Business College with a degree in legal studies.
After college, Tony began his career in the legal field, he was employed by Columbia Legal Services and the Northwest Justice Project. Working for a non-profit agency was by far his favorite job, he enjoyed helping the underserved population of the Yakima valley. Later, Tony became a free-lance paralegal working from home for several law firms throughout Washington.
With his love and passion for Wapato, in 2003 Tony was elected to the Wapato City Council, a position he held for 13 years. He was appointed the Mayor pro-tem. Tony served as the Mayor of Wapato from 2016 through 2017.
Tony knew no stranger; he had a magnetic personality that attracted people to him. He was outspoken and had a wonderful sense of humor; at times wicked and sarcastic or plain silly depending on his mood. He enjoyed dressing sharp, applying great-smelling cologne, and hitting the town. Each October Tony would spend six weeks in Mexico decompressing, enjoying the beach life. We will forever miss our Tony, we are heart-broken but know that one day we will reunite in heaven.
Tony is preceded in death by his father, Federico Guzman, his brother in law, Jerry Castilleja; his maternal and paternal grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins from both sides of his family.
He is survived by his mother, Celia Guzman of Wapato; two sisters, Mary Castilleja (Jerry dec’d) and their children, Stephan and Stephanie from Prosser and Cruz Maria Garcia (David) and their children, David Jr., and Evan from Wapato; one brother, Ricardo Guzman and his son, Faustin Wheeler (Alejandra) and their daughter Camila also from Wapato; special goddaughter and niece, whom he loved as his own, Krystal Towne (Chris) and their children, Jayden and Tristan from Kennewick, WA; nephews, Jeremy Trevino of Seattle, Eddie Trevino of Kennewick and niece, Mireya Trevino of Pullman; and a very special friend, Reyna Zaragoza. He is also survived by a large extended family throughout the United States and Mexico.
A special thanks to Andrea with Cottage in the Meadow for her support and care for Tony and our family through this most difficult time.
Friends and relatives are invited to a graveside service at Terrace Heights Memorial Park at 11:00 on Thursday 10/15 following a private family mass. Due to Covid, social distancing is a must and masks will be required. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
