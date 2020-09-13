Tony Dominguez, 93, died on August 20, 2020, with his family by his side in his daughter’s home in Beaverton, OR.
Tony was born July 5, 1927, in Holly, Colorado to Juan and Ramona Dominguez. After graduating from high school in Wyoming, he moved to Washington state. Tony lived in Seattle working on the railroad before he settled in the Yakima Valley working in the warehouse. In 2002, Tony relocated to Aloha, Oregon to be close to his family.
His interests included family, gardening, fishing, collecting coins, and working on cars. Spending time with Rose working on puzzles was also one of his favorite past times. And of course, Tony loved his Seattle Mariners and never missed a game. One of his prized possessions is a Mariners jacket his niece Lisa gave him.
Later in his life, Tony began studying the Bible and enjoyed listening to his wife and daughter sing Kingdom melodies on ZOOM. Tony also attended meetings at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses where he enjoyed meeting new friends.
Tony Dominguez is survived by his beloved wife Rose and his sisters Jenny and Delores. He has 2 sons Larry and John and 2 daughters Lois and Linda by his first wife Lucille. Tony also has a stepdaughter, Diana, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, brothers Steve and Manuel, and sisters Stella, Susie, and Lupe. His daughters Lila and Debbie have also preceded him in death.
Tony’s remains will be placed at Sunset Cemetery in Ontario, OR.
Family and friends are invited to join ZOOM on Sunday, September 13th at 4 pm for a Memorial Celebration of Life, Aloha Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, meeting ID 390 123 380; password 654 321.
