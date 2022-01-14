Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Tonia Michele Day-Bradley was born September 16, 1977, to Ramona (Mona) Apodaca and Nick Day in Yakima, WA. She went to Moxee Elementary, East Valley Schools and Shoreline Community College in Lynnwood, WA.
After high school graduation, she went to Mazatlan, Mexico for a graduation trip and got the bug to travel, where after a while, she went Tunisia, Africa for a month. Toni decided to live on the Westside where she met Scott. They married and soon moved to California which was short lived, and they came back to live in Washington.
Toni loved to cook but pity the persons kitchen she cooked in because every pan and utensil was used, saying that she was a cook at Gasperetti’s for a while.
Toni is survived by her three children, Trent 18, Kaedy 15 1/2, and Adisyn 12, her mother Mona Apodaca-Day, father Nick Day, brother Seth Day, godfather Henry Apodaca Jr., and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Henry and Lois Apodaca, paternal grandparents Robert and Margaret Day, aunts Harriet Apodaca, Juanita Apodaca, Cheryl McPherson, and Kathy Apodaca, and uncle Denis Waterbury.
She will truly be missed by her family and friends. Rest in peace, Toni.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
