On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, Tommy Zane Switzer passed away peacefully at Memorial Hospital with his family at his side after a 6-year battle with dementia.
Tommy was born in Mull, Arkansas on April 15th, 1938 and was one of seven siblings born to Bud and Elva Switzer. He spent his youth in Yellville, Arkansas until he joined the US Navy at the age of 17. He also shared a special bond with his younger brother Joe, as both enjoyed horse and car racing, and served together on the USS James E Kyes. After proudly serving four years, he moved to Yakima where he met the love of his life Marianne Fryar. They eloped in 1964 at The Hitching Post in Idaho and built a marriage that lasted 57 years -- one that blessed them with two sons.
Known for his work ethic, Tommy worked in agriculture and various other jobs until settling into a 30-plus year career at the Weyerhaeuser Paper Company. He loved his family as well as the Razorbacks, Seattle Seahawks, and his country. While his children were young, he greatly enjoyed attending their sporting events. Maintaining a close relationship with his family was essential to him, be it caring for his parents, stepping in as a brother figure for his wife’s siblings, travelling to visit his Coastie son and family, or waiting up until late in the night to call his Army son stationed in Germany. His joy only increased with each grandchild, and the tradition of joining in on sporting, singing, and talent events continued.
He had a great sense of humor and always liked a good joke, but he never made it to the punchline without laughing at himself.
Although he was known for his easygoing nature, he was truly competitive: games of horseshoes, cribbage, and P-I-G grew to epic proportions. He enjoyed travelling the country and especially liked the fresh salt air at the beach in Lincoln City. He loved being a part of the West Valley Foursquare church community, the inspirational music, and, most especially, his relationship with Jesus.
He leaves behind his wife Marianne Switzer, sons Steve (Susie) Switzer, Dan (Christine) Switzer, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many beloved friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Dale, Harold, Fred, and Joe, and his sisters Joyce Doshier and Shirley Amant.
Our family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the staff at Chandler House for the loving care given over the last year. There will be a celebration of life at the West Valley Foursquare Church on September 7th, at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to West Valley Foursquare Church in support of their missions at Osanidde.
