Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Tommy Joe Henry passed away peacefully at Willow Springs Care Facility in Yakima, WA on Friday, April 24, 2020, due to the effects of Lewy Body Dementia.
Tom was born on August 1, 1936 in Flippin, Arkansas. After graduation from Flippin High School in 1953, he joined the Marine Corps and attended Boot Camp at Camp Pendleton, then served as PFC with a station tour of active duty in Okinawa, Japan. Upon returning home, he served in the Marine Corps Reserve for another four years. Tom was very proud of his Marine Corps service. His love for his country and patriot heart was always evident.
Once home from military service, Tom married the love of his life, Joyce Sweezea, on May 17, 1958, and they created a home together in Sunnyside, WA.
Tom graduated from Barber School and worked for a time as a barber. He then moved on to grocery retail, working in the produce department in multiple stores in the lower valley. Eventually he took a job in Yakima, WA as Produce Manager for Albertsons, working first at 5th Avenue, and then the 40th Avenue store. Following 16 years, Tom accepted a position as Produce Manager at Zillah Food Center in Zillah, WA, where he continued until he retired.
Being an avid reader, Tom was particularly fond of historical books. He loved the library, and could never pass up a bookstore or second hand book sale. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, parades, and playing baseball. His favorite teams were the St. Louis Cardinals, the Mariners, and the Seahawks. He was also very committed when it came to his grandson Josh’s baseball, rarely missing a game.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Annual and Palma Henry of Buena, WA, brother J.T. Henry and sister Susie McGill of Missouri, and sisters Mary Craig and Jean Stafford of Arkansas.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Henry, his children Scott Henry, Jayne Owens and her husband Joseph, and grandson Joshua Owens and wife Kaly, all of Yakima. He has two brothers, John Patrick Henry of Terrace Heights, and Sammy Henry of Buena, along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Many thanks to all of the staff at Willow Springs, as well as Virginia Mason Memorial Hospice, for their care and kindness. Thank you also to Brookside Funeral Home for their kind and respectful assistance. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In