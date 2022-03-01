Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Tommy Frank passed away Sunday morning, February 27, 2022, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. He lost his battle with the demon alcohol. Tommy was born in Yakima, Washington, on November 8, 1967, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital to Benny and Marlene Frank. He graduated from Davis High School and then worked at the Snokist Cannery and Seneca followed by his much longer and favorite employment working as a baker in the Saint Elizabeth Hospital cafeteria.
Tommy enjoyed trips to the Oregon Coast. He looked forward to his annual fishing trip to Rife Lake with his dad, brothers, and nephews. He competed in BMX bike races and once scared his mother half to death jumping the curbs in Seaside, Oregon, as they rode a bicycle built for two.
He loved to bake desserts while he worked at Saint Elizabeth. The stocking that he made in kindergarten was always hung front and center on the family Christmas tree. He loved to go out to eat. His house was always spotless. He loved dogs, especially the smell of puppy breath. He hated spicey food and would say “whoo whoo” if he tasted anything too spicey. He loved to start the beach fire, campfires, and light fireworks. He loved his mother to the moon and back.
Tommy was a world class marksman, especially with his Sheridan pellet gun. If Tommy wasn’t catching fish, there were no fish in the lake. He had the best belly laugh ever and was always the life of the party.
Two years ago, Tommy moved in with his parents to help after his mother’s shoulder surgery. He stayed in their house until the end. He was a patient and loving caregiver and attentive companion as his father’s health deteriorated.
Tommy was preceded in death by his father Benny. He is survived by his mother Marlene, and his siblings Ben (and Virgie), Connie Weedin (and Greg), and Doug, all of Yakima, and Mary Towne (and Gene) of Fairfield, WA. He is also survived by seven nieces and nephews: Benjamin (and Ashley) of Graham, WA, and Matthew and Ryan Frank, Jonathan and Andrew Weedin, and Michael Evans of Yakima, and Sarah (and Stephany) Weedin of Newberg, OR. And last but most certainly not least, four great nieces and nephews: Connor Frank of Yakima and Kacie, Madison and Benny Frank of Graham, WA.
A Rosary will be prayed Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 10:30 am at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church followed by his funeral mass at 11:00 am. Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
