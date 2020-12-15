Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory
On Friday, December 11, 2020, Tomasa Gamboa Garcia, 88 years of age, went to the loving arms of our Lord surrounded by her family. Tomasa was born on December 29, 1931 in Edinburg, Texas to Arcadio and Martina Molina Gamboa. She was the oldest of nine children.
In 1949 the Gamboa family began migrating from state to state working in agriculture before settling in Sunnyside, WA. It was in June of 1952 when Tomasa met Andres Garcia the love of her life, they caught eyes from a distance and one month later they were married. Their marriage of 68 years was one of love, faith, laughter, and family. The only thing she wanted in life was to start a family and to have a home of her own. After working 10 years side by side as farmworkers, they saved enough money to purchase their home in Sunnyside which was established in 1962.
Tomasa lived a long, happy life and she died peacefully as a result of a heart attack at Kadlec Medical Center. She is survived by her husband, Andres Garcia, and their eight children, Juan (Lydia) Garcia, Albert (Becky) Garcia, Teresa (Ismael) Puente, Yolanda (Krystopher) Phillips, Grace (Jack) Jones, Andres Jr. (Mari) Garcia, Nora (Robert) Gonzalez and Lisa Garcia. Tomasa was a warm and beloved Grandma to 33 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Tomasa was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a very simple person who considered her family a blessing. She loved her family and was happiest when she was surrounded by them. She lived life to the fullest with a terrific sense of humor and a zest for life. She was an extremely proud mother and thanked God every day for blessing her with such amazing children. Her home was always open, and it wasn’t uncommon for her to have family and friends visiting; nobody left her home without feeling loved, laughter, and having been offered a glass of her sweet tea.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, WA. Her faith in God kept her strong. She loved gardening, cooking, and visiting with her family and friends. Tomasa found the good in all people and she was loved by so many. All it took was a look into her sparkling eyes and a charming smile that warmed the hearts of those fortunate to meet her. She knew no stranger; she will be missed tremendously but she will never be forgotten. Tomasa was preceded in death by her parents Arcadio and Martina Gamboa and her sister Ramona Perales.
Viewing will be held at Smith Funeral Home Sunnyside, WA on Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 pm. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11:00 am for immediate family only (due to COVID-19 restrictions) at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church followed by burial at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, WA where all are welcomed. Those wishing to sign Tomasa’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
