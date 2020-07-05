Tom Singrey

April 17, 1953 - June 29, 2020
GONE FISHING!
After battling cancer for several years, we hope Tom’s now enjoying one of his favorite pastimes: fishing!
Born April 17, 1953 in Portland, OR Tom arrived in Yakima in 1958. An avid music lover since his childhood, especially classic rock, he played the guitar in a garage band as a teen as well as accompanying the youth choir known as The Gospel Press at the First Presbyterian church during his high school years.
A 1972 graduate of Eisenhower HS, he married his high school sweetheart in 1975 and raised two boys in West Valley. He took great pride in the fact that his sons both chose to serve our country: one as a U.S. Navy sonar tech on a nuclear submarine while the other served in the U.S. Army.
Tom was proud to be a commercial truck driver and was a dedicated employee at Michelson Packaging for 34 years before retiring in 2017. In keeping with his great sense of humor, he proclaimed himself “Driver of the Year” and, much to everyone’s amusement, even had t-shirts printed to commemorate his “award.”
A keen outdoorsman, his favorite times were spent camping, fishing & shooting with friends and family. Shortly after his initial cancer diagnosis, Tom surprised his family by purchasing a larger travel trailer in hopes of enticing even those who didn’t like roughing it to join him on his adventures. He fished as often as he could, but he and his brother seemed to spend more time repairing their leaking boat than frying their catch. Fortunately, they like burgers just as well.
In addition to riding his motorcycle, Tom loved meeting and talking with people (including trying to converse in his atrocious Spanish) whether on-the-job or after hours on his CB radio. Everyone he met was drawn to his good nature and quick-witted humor which assured his welcome wherever he went. An unassuming and kind-hearted man, he was quick to lend a helping hand to friends, family and neighbors.
We will sorely miss hearing his “Yeah, buddy!” greeting, listening to his endless jokes, seeing him perform his signature dance move – “the fig newton,” and, of course, his contagious and positive outlook on life. Always maintaining an upbeat attitude, he took it upon himself to entertain his nurses, doctors and visitors even after being advised his condition was terminal.
Tom is survived by wife, Ronda, sons Gregg and Alex, precious grandson Thomas, daughter-in-love Jenna Floren, brother Rich Singrey (all of Yakima), sister Kathy McPherson (Mill Creek, WA) and his special “Kiddo,” Kimberly Rosalis.
