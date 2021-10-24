Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Tom McMahon was born in Seattle, moving to live with an aunt and uncle on a Toppenish farm at a young age. He watched the crop dusters across the field, where he developed his life-long love of aviation. Tom received his private pilot’s license at 16 and after graduating from Toppenish High School in 1954 and YVJC in 1956 he joined the Navy as an officer in the flight program. It was a big move from Toppenish to Pensacola Florida; however, it was only the beginning of Tom’s travels.
Tom married his very best friend, Sue, in 1961, and they began their life together in Los Angeles, where he attended university at night and taught flight instruction at Rose Aviation during the day. On days ‘off’ Tom flew in the Navy reserve. After graduating from university, he took a job with United Airlines, which was never a job but an opportunity to do what he loved second to Sue, fly! Tom and Sue added to their family with Tammy in L.A. and Shelley later in Toppenish.
The family moved from L.A. to Pittsburgh, back to L.A. then to the Seattle area, where the family settled down for 20 years. With United, Tom was based in numerous locations, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, L.A., and Seattle to name a few. With each of these bases he was able to fly different equipment… 727, 737, 747, 767 and more. As a line-check airman and ALPA pilot representative, he instilled common sense, honor, and integrity with those around him in the cockpit and at the airline.
As a flight instructor Tom was aware of the need for instrument aviation instruction books, so he wrote and sold ‘Instruments Procedures and Techniques’; Sue typed every page. They sold these books around the world and made life-long friends along the way. Sharing his love of aviation with those around him went further than the book… the family all fly (wife, daughters, grandsons, brother-in-law, nephews).
For Tom’s 50th birthday, Sue found the first plane he ever rode in (it was in very bad shape)… bought it and gave it to him. Tom and Sue restored the plane, and it is still in the family and flying. He loved to build planes, from the design to the first flight; he loved to talk and listen to flying stories; he loved to teach flying (taught ROTC private flight instruction at ZHS); he loved to fly… especially with Sue. They restored a twin-engine Apache and flew it from Zillah to Pittsburgh for a Piper reunion… Sue got the red-carpet at the airport and Tom (as the pilot) got to taxi to parking.
Upon retirement from United, Tom didn’t slow down. He had a vision for a group of hangars on an abandoned runway at the Yakima Airport. He designed the buildings, dug ditches, poured footings and with a group of friends erected what is now the Yakima Airpark… 21 hangars for like-minded pilots to share the joy of flying with coffee every Saturday morning and flying daily (weather permitting).
Tom touched so many lives, he is greatly missed by all who knew him. He fought cancer for 4 years, the last 1 ½ were the toughest, as his best friend and partner Sue died in April of 2020 from cancer. He was able to pass away at the family farm in Zillah with his daughter and grandsons at his side. The family would like to thank the Heartlink hospice nurses, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and North Star for their compassion. Tom lived his (and Sue’s) favorite saying, “Happiness is being married to your best friend.”
Tom is preceded in death by his parents Edward Frank McMahon and Anna Eduardo McMahon along with his very best friend and wife Sue McMahon. He is survived by his daughters, Tammy Lewis—Zillah and Shelley Wilkins—Denver; grandsons, Stuart Lewis—Vancouver and Andrew Lewis—Zillah; sister Marie Chapman; brother-in-law Samuel (Sandy) Murray and numerous nephews and nieces.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Zillah Cemetery. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
