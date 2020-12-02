Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Tom Madewell, Sr. (Tommy Harris) died peacefully on November 24, 2020, at The Orchards in Grandview. Tom was born May 12, 1933 in Parthenon, Arkansas. He served in the Army during the Korean war and also entertained the servicemen with his love of singing. After his military service ended, he relocated to the Yakima Valley and raised a family.
He was a long-time member of The Fraternal Order of Eagles, playing music every weekend at the Ellensburg Eagles for many years when his children were small. In his later years, he enjoyed going to the Yakima Eagles and getting up on stage during open mike night and singing his favorites tunes while members danced. He was also a member of the VFW.
He is survived by his daughter Debra Farrell; son Tom Madewell, Jr.; daughter Tammy McMeekin; two grandchildren; and sister Hazel Harding of Maples Falls, Arkansas.
Tom was a musician by heart and played all over the state and across the country and was once a member of Buck Owens’ band. He went by the stage name “Tommy Harris.” He was an avid reader and there wasn’t a Louis L’Amour book he hasn’t read.
Tom’s family would love for anyone who knew him and who loves country music as much as he did to have a drink at their local Eagles or VFW, hold up a glass and toast his life that was well lived, full of love and good music. Keep on pickin and a grinnin!
Per the family’s request, there will be no services. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In