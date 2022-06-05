Tom H Alexieff

October 25, 1960 - February 9, 2022
After a long, arduous battle with cancer Tom hung up his fishing pole, put away his hiking boots and rode off into the sunset doing what he loved most, seeing the world from above.
Not a day goes by that you’re not missed. The life you lived on earth brought all of us pieces of your heart and soul, because of you we learned what true happiness, laughter and love were meant to feel like. It feels so empty now without you here but we promised to continue living Tom Style, embracing every day like it’s our last.
Until we meet again, Fish On!!
Tom is survived by his wife and best friend of 43 years Juli; his mother Theo, best brother ever Scott (Wanda), sister Tami, his other mother Dot Michaels, nieces Brittany (Tyler), Kyla, great niece Riley and great nephew Wyatt; aunt Christine Kimball and cousin Ronnie Ryno; his extended family Patti Nalley, Kari & John Palmer, Doug, McKenzie and Dylan Foster; and numerous other family members and friends that loved him like a brother as well.
Tom was preceded in death by his grandparents Nate and Alice Kimball, uncle Terry Kimball, his father and close comrade Henry Alexieff, brother Mike Alexieff and father-in-law Darrell Nalley.
There will be a Memorial Service to honor Tom on Saturday, June 25th, 2022 at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936), beginning at 11:00 am. All are invited to join us in celebrating his life. A Reception will follow at Brookside as well as at the home of Tom and Juli. Bring your stories to share, his was a life well lived.
Meet me at midnight
In the forest of my dreams
We’ll make a fire and count the stars
That shimmer above the trees
