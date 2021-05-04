October 28, 1938 - May 1, 2021
Tom Gabbard Sr. passed away on May 1st, after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. Tom was a jack of all trades. He was a U.S. Navy radio man and a lumberjack in his younger years. He attended Yakima Perry Tech after a spinal injury while falling timber. He could work on and repair almost anything. Tom was an outdoorsman, he loved the woods. He enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren how to hunt and fish. Tom lived a full life. He smiled a lot. He was loved. He will be missed. Special thanks to Sally, his care giver and the V.A. HBPC staff (especially Kelly and Cory) for helping him stay at home for most of his battle with Alzheimer’s, to Vern Carlson for his lifelong friendship and to Tom’s many neighbors who watched with vigilance, caring and kindness as Tom progressed through his disease.
Per Tom’s request, there will be no services.
