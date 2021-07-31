With great sadness, we want to share the passing of our beloved family member, Todd Michael Wilson. He passed on July 20th, 2021 at the young age of 54. Todd was born on May 13th, 1967 in Yakima, WA to Charles & Linda Wilson. He blessed us as a son, a brother, an uncle, a father, a cousin, a nephew, a grandfather, and to a close few, a fierce friend.
Todd was active in any and all sports as a youth, such as Selah Little League baseball, Grid Kid’s football then lettering in both sports while attending Selah High School upon where he graduated in 1985. He attended Perry Technical Institute in Yakima, and became an electrician. Along with his 3 lifelong friends of Rich Goodall, Robert Lambert, and Rich Rowland, Todd created a special bond throughout his life that very few can ever experience. He was looked upon as a mentor, hard worker, trusted, and fiercely loyal to those close to him. Once inside his circle, you knew where he stood and he always had your back. A true passion of Todd’s was being able to go camping in the mountains around Central Washington and much preferred this activity than to traveling to any place in the world. It was on these camping trips that he continued his unwavering bond with friends and found peace. Todd was blessed with 3 daughters, Suzie, Taylor Ann, and Avery Rose. The passing of his mother, Linda, was almost exactly 3 years to the day of his death. Todd touched so many lives and the memories are endless. He will be truly missed by friends and family.
So many stories and laughs will be shared at a private Celebration of Todd’s life. Family members will attend the spreading of his ashes in the mountains he loved.
