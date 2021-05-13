Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Todd Eric Sali, age 53, of Yakima, WA, was born on October 3, 1967 and passed away on May 9, 2021.
Todd was an experienced asphalt estimator with over 30 years in the industry. He enjoyed many outdoor activities including camping, fishing, hunting, and snowmobiling. He was a phenomenal wrestler, took 5th in state and was a 3-time state contender.
He had a close-knit circle of friends, a vivacious laugh, and will be missed by all. He had the biggest heart and would help anyone in need and was never judgmental.
Todd is preceded in death by Kasper and Marge Sali. He is survived by his son, Baily Sali and his mother Jessica Luster, brothers, Gary, Ron, and Brian (Angela) Sali, sister, Denise Sali, several nieces including, Eschelle Nunley (Justin, Blaire, Morgan and Mac), Brionne Zilliox (Winter and Cedar), Natalie and Mike Burleson, and nephew Chad Sali (Kayla).
His son Baily was the light of his life and they enjoyed every moment together fishing.
Dad, you will be missed by many but never forgotten. Until we cast our rods again, I love you. Tight Lines.
But blessed is the one who trusts in the LORD, whose confidence is in Him. Jeremiah 17:1
There will be a Viewing for friends and family at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Baily Sali Estate in care of Banner Bank and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
