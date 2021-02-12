Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Titus Hill-Norris peacefully passed January 24, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, Washington at the age of 55. Titus was born and raised in Yakima Washington. He accepted the Lord at an early age and resided in Yakima until the age of eleven, when he moved to Los Angeles with his mother. He returned to Yakima in 1984 before moving to Alaska to be with his father. Titus worked in the fishing industry driving forklifts. He later returned to Yakima, where he settled for the remainder of his life. Titus loved writing music and was in a band, “The Fishbone.” He was fondly referred to by the nickname “Snoop dog.” Titus graduated from Hamilton High School in 1980. One of his favorite earlier pastimes was riding with his uncle Roy Norris who drove trucks for United Airlines. During that time, he was proud to have met a lot of celebrities in the Hollywood Hill and Grantwood area. Titus was a clone of his father with that signature smile. He was a caring and loving father and cherished so by many.
Titus is survived by his four children, Kaylee Derkowski, Ricky Flynn, Kyra Flynn and Ricky Kublick. He also leaves behind three grandchildren and siblings Johnny Pearson of Las Vegas, Nevada; DeeDee Hooks of Yakima, Washington; Tyrone Hill of Auburn, Washington; Julius Hill of Renton, Washington; Regina Hill of Burien, Washington; Trina Hill of Kent, Washington; Jimmy Hill of Covington, Washington; Toccarra Feltiz of Florida; Jessica Feltiz of Spokane, Washington; Terrace Mitchell of Tacoma, Washington as well as a host of host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Titus was preceded in death by his father Jimmy Hill, His mother Bernita Norris-White and his Grandparents, Jessie and Sweethart Hill and Johnnie Norris-Harvey and Willie Norris.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday February 11, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 pm, followed by a Funeral Service on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11:00 am, both held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). He will be laid to rest with his family at West Hills Memorial Park off Wide Hollow in West Valley. There will be a private reception for the family, the location of which will be announced at the Graveside. The family would like to thank all of those who have shared their sorrow with us in Titus’s passing. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
