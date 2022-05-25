Tish Kingsborough

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Patricia Shermain (Dodd) Kingsborough, who preferred to be called ‘Tish,’ was born October 14th, 1944, in Bend, Oregon, to Robert and May (Metke) Dodd. Tish died on May 11th, 2022, at 77 years of age in Yakima, Washington, due to complications from dementia.
Tish was the oldest of 4 girls, Patricia, Vicki, Judy and Peggy. After living in Camp Sherman and Sisters, Oregon as a young family, the Dodd family moved to White Swan, Washington following work in the timber industry. Tish graduated as Valedictorian from White Swan High School in 1962 and went on to attend Marylhurst University in West Linn, Oregon. She graduated with a degree in mathematics in 1966.
While attending Marylhurst she met Donald H. Kingsborough. They were married on December 31st, 1966. Ahead of her time, Tish was a strong, independent, and educated woman. She led a balanced life in and out of the home prioritizing community service, work, hobbies, and family. Tish and Don raised 5 kids in Sellwood and Milwaukie, Oregon. While raising her children, Tish worked for H&R Block, medical billing, taught middle school math, volunteered for the CCD program at Christ the King Catholic Church in Milwaukie and graduated from University of Portland in 1987 with a Master’s in Religious Education.
Throughout her life she enjoyed singing in the church choir and traveled with The Portland Chorale to sing in Carnegie Hall, in New York City and a performance tour in Spain. Tish was a life-time member of Warner Grange, with over 50 years of Grange activities in various Granges throughout Oregon and Washington. She also spent many years volunteering for Boy Scouts while her 3 boys were active. After her kids grew up and she divorced, Tish went on to live in various small towns around Oregon until she eventually moved back close to her roots and family in Yakima, Washington.
Tish is survived by her sister Vicki Montgomery & brother-in-law Tom Montgomery (Naches, WA), her sister Judy Templeton (Bozeman, MT), her son Haskell Kingsborough (Beaverton, OR), daughter Holly Bence & son-in-law Greg Bence (Redmond, OR), son Don Kingsborough & daughter-in-law Karri Kingsborough (Lewiston, ID), son Dan Kingsborough & daughter-in-law Ange Kingsborough (Clarkston, WA), daughter Sarah Kingsborough-Jenkins & son-in-law Josh Jenkins (Brownsville, OR), her grandchildren: Stephen & Damon Kingsborough, Ashley, Aidan, Connor & Jonathan Kingsborough, Emily, Elizabeth & Samuel Bence. She was preceded in death by her parents and youngest sister, Peggy Asbury.
Recitation of the Rosary on Monday, June 6th, 2022 will begin at 6:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 7th, 2022 at 10:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church in Yakima, WA followed by a Graveside Service at Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Sunday, June 5th, 2022 at 12:30 pm at Warner Grange (10100 S. New Era Rd., Canby, OR) with a potluck lunch following.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Birthright of Yakima can be sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in