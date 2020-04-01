On March 18th, 2020 Tina Marie Gonzales peacefully fell asleep in her husband’s arms while surrounded by family. Tina was born April 4th, 1957 in Walla Walla, Wa. Tina moved to Yakima at a young age and later on met Joseph Gonzales in 1975. They married a few years later in 1982 and together raised a beautiful family. Tina loved spending time with her family.
She loved having Sunday breakfast every weekend with her great-grandchildren Leiah, Kingsley and Cason, or watching them ride bikes on the dead end road. She truly enjoyed the simple things in life.
Tina is survived by her husband Joseph Gonzales, her sons Joey (Oscar) Gonzales, Nathan (Andria) Gonzales, and Richard (Chonita) Gonzales, daughters Sharon Gonzales and Angela Gonzales, her granddaughter Tanisha (Ryan) Gonzales who she raised as her own daughter, and her grandson JJ (Ria) Diaz who she also raised as her own and their children Leiah, Kingsley, Cason, Leahlani & Ali’jai Marie. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, Kristina (Pat), Junior (Mikaela), Marleen, Elijah, Lydia, Tino, Maressa, Jennica, Madison and Daisy. Also her great-grandchildren Kaydin, Jaydin, Natilee, Jace & Ashlynn. She is preceded in death by the only father she respected & loved, Charles Stanley Rhodes, and her in-laws Joe and Juanita Gonzales.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
