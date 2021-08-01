Tina Danette Engebretson was born in Kennewick, WA on October 9, 1969. She left this earth while on a Covid delayed family vacation in Kona, Hawaii for her home in heaven on July 13, 2021. Her family grieves for their loss, but rejoice in her eternal reward. Tina fought a courageous battle with cancer for 2 1/2 years.
Tina’s childhood was full of family activities of boating, camping and travel. Three brothers and a sister, along with cousins and friends, always kept things busy, and that continued throughout her life. She had many hobbies and activities such as the Volkswagen Club, photography, quilting, the Women’s Club of Naches, duck hunting, air shows, gardening and cooking.
Tina grew up in Naches, attending school and graduating from Naches High School. She attended Yakima Valley Community College while working at Bi-Mart. Upon receiving her associate’s degree, she transferred to Washington State University to complete her academic career with a degree in education.
She was a very proud Cougar. Tina pursued a career in education until she found that she preferred private sector business opportunities.
Tina and husband Jim met in 2000 and were married in 2004. Together they worked and ran Inland Lighting of Yakima with great help from their employees. Jim and Tina were partners, confidants and friends. They worked together on their home and garden. On most things it was mutual agreement, except for the plants and garden. Tina was in charge and allowed Jim to help with her supervision. Tina loved to spend time with Jim and their yellow labs in a duck blind and watch sunrises on God’s beautiful creation. They just enjoyed being together.
Tina had amazing talent and skills that she applied to her career in lighting. She was recognized in the industry with her selection as an Industry Leader by enLIGHTment, a national trade publication. Tina also achieved recognition as a Certified Lighting Consultant, which is awarded by the American Lighting Association after completing hours of training and classes and a comprehensive final test. She then served on the ALA Certification Committee. Tina and Jim enjoyed the twice a year trips to Dallas for the lighting markets to see new products and attend training seminars. It was always a great time to reconnect with industry friends.
Tina was preceded in death by Richard Thomas (father), Tim Thomas (brother), and Tammy Thomas (baby sister). Tina is survived by husband Jim Engebretson, mother Sharon Thomas, brothers Tony Thomas (Michael) and Travis Thomas, sister Tricia (Ken) Clements, nephews Casey Thomas, Tim Thomas, and Wyatt Clements, nieces Emily Thomas and Hannah Clements, and sister-in-law Kathy Thomas (Tim).
A memorial service will be held at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 7809 Tieton Drive, Yakima, WA on August 28, 2021 at 11:00 am with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers Tina would want donations to be made to the Wellness House, YWCA, Samaritan’s Purse or any cancer research program of your choice.
