Tina Lavina (Waarvick) Carey, Boyer. Ta-Shum-Ki (Indian name given to her by a dear friend). 74, Died Peacefully surrounded by family on March 11, 2021, following a private battle with liver and kidney failure.
Tina was born on May 21, 1946, to Martin and Claire (House) Waarvick in Yakima, WA. She grew up on their family fruit ranch in the lower Wapato valley. Tina graduated from White Swan High School in 1964. After graduation she married her high school sweetheart the late Mike Carey. They moved to Reno, NV for 2 years where she worked for Sears and Robuck, before moving back to White Swan, they raised 3 children, who all live in the area.
Tina worked for the White Swan School District as Superintendent Secretary for 17 years, then moved to the Granger District in the same role. She also started a business with her friend of J and T Cleaning. She also spent many hours selling on eBay.
In 1994, Tina married James (Jim) Boyer who also graduated from White Swan High School. They had a hay ranch before moving to the Toppenish area. When Jim retired, they started 2 friend estate services.
Tina loved spending time with family and friends. She also loved fishing which included traveling in their motor home. Tina made friends easily, she touched the lives of many people and will be greatly missed by all of them.
Tina is survived by her husband Jim Boyer: children; Douglas, Susan and David. 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. Sisters; Cherry (Rick) Stach and Marla (Milo) Abrams. And nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at the Reservation Community Memorial Park, 5161 West Wapato, WA on Monday March 22, 2021 at 10 am.
