Timothy St. Hilaire

Timothy L. St. Hilaire exited this world on November 22, 2020 much the same way he had lived: smiling, a mischievous twinkle in his eyes, and surrounded by love. Tim was the fourth of eight children born to Leo and Helen St. Hilaire on December 31, 1932 in the Yakima Valley, where he lived almost his entire life. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Alice and Lucy, brothers Jim and Tom, and by his wife Marge.
Tim graduated from Marquette High School in 1951, left his father’s farm to attend Seattle University, then enlisted in the Coast Guard when the Korean War broke out. His enthusiasm for travel sparked when his tiny ship sailed across the vast ocean for a few weeks in Guam and Japan, although he spent the majority of his service repainting the side of the ship and doing lighthouse duty off the Olympic Peninsula. He saved his money, returned home, bought a ’41 Chevrolet Sedan with his brother and began farming. He joined a Catholics Singles group where he met his future wife, Margaret Hattrick, but he had to convince her he wasn’t as “fast” as he looked. He wooed her and her protective parents, enthusiastically married, and quickly brought five children into the world.
Over the years his farming expertise changed from cattle and wheat, to asparagus and sugar beets, then to Concord grapes and red delicious apples. He loved the soil and all the tasks that went with farming outside of government regulations and the never-ending paperwork. Tim routinely carried a shovel; with finesse he beheaded rattlesnakes, spaded errant weeds, or jimmied up aesthetic rocks to bring home to add to Marge’s beautiful yard. Tim woke up happy, energized, and passionate every day, putting on boots and a hat to plant, irrigate, and plow. He couldn’t imagine fully retiring, so after selling the farm to his son, he drove a huge truck and trailer during harvest, intending to be the oldest driver on the road. When others decided he absolutely needed to retire, he turned his energy into creating an enormous garden which rivaled the local fruit and vegetable stands. He happily donated his fresh produce to shelters and foodbanks, pointing out to the inhabitants his advanced age and the obvious benefits of a good diet. Throughout his years in Harrah, Tim spent many early mornings drinking coffee and solving world problems with other farmers at the local Coffee Shop, a place where the loser of a complicated dice-roll paid the bill for all.
Tim lived an enormously full life with his wife, Marge. He loved his home, his routine, and his family. Always welcoming to others, Tim and Marge hosted family gatherings, drop-in guests, and even the Archbishop of India. Tim often sent guests home with a box of asparagus or bags of apples. After their children were mostly raised, Tim and Marge began traveling during the cold winter months—first to Hawaii, then to New Zealand and Australia where Tim walked the beaches and snorkeled the reefs while Marge bathed in the warm rays of the sun. After Marge’s untimely death in 2003, Tim joined an organization and traveled further: Peru, Tanzania, Egypt, and India. He returned with millions of photos, which he framed and proudly displayed through the remainder of his years.
A devout Catholic who couldn’t imagine missing Mass no matter how inconvenient or remote, Tim usually slept through the sermons but had unshakable faith in God’s love. He was a member of St. Peter Claver church in Wapato until his later years when he attended Holy Family in Yakima, which he attended daily until he could no longer drive.
Tim never met a stranger, convinced that everyone was his friend and wanted to hear his opinion. He found himself funny even when others didn’t get the joke. Tim will long be remembered for his abundant joy, conservative views, generosity of spirit, and boundless energy. As he mellowed, he also became known for his graciousness, kindness and acceptance. He retained his warm smile, firm handshake, and robust laugh. At the very end, people described him as a gentleman, because he was.
Tim married Pat Perrault in 2005; the two had many friends in common and socialized throughout the Yakima Valley. He moved to Missoula to be near his youngest child, Anne, who lavished him with love, cookies, and attention. He died peacefully with her next to his side.
Tim will be missed by his five children: Fred, Jack, Greg, Barb, and Anne and by their spouses and children; his remaining siblings: Ted, Mary Margaret, and Paul and their spouses; numerous nieces and nephews; and by all those whose lives he touched. He will be laid to rest in Calvary cemetery next to Marge.
