Timothy Scott Fields was born June 3, 1966 in Columbus, Ohio to Alice and Prentice Fields. Timothy passed away peacefully May 27, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. He was a strong man who worked hard and loved his family. Timothy was truly a jack of all trades, always working with his hands. He worked for Bekins, was a machinery mechanic and a hotel manager. He enjoyed wood working, hunting, fishing and having big family get togethers. He was a tough cowboy with a heart of gold, always helping others. He is survived by his mother Alice, his fiancée Amber, children Megan, Melissa, Timothy, and Ivy, sisters Rachel and Sherry, and 6 grandchildren. Surpassed in death by his father Prentice (butch) Fields and brother John Lee Fields.
Timothy will be forever loved and forever missed but living happily in heaven.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In