Timothy Paul Leslie, of Zillah, Washington, born November 5, 1960, passed away unexpectedly at Yakima Memorial Hospital on Saturday evening, February 27, 2021, at the age of 60. Tim was born in Seattle, Washington, the youngest of five children born to Genevieve and George Leslie. He grew up in Auburn, Washington, and graduated from Seattle Christian High School in 1978. Completing 2 years at Highline Community College with a focus in Computer-Aided Drafting led to employment with the Boeing Company as a computer drafter.
Tim married the love of his life, Kristin Fisher on August 16, 1997. Together, they and their eldest son Timothy moved to Yakima in 2006 and later to Zillah where they had a second son, Joshua. Tim worked at Costco in Union Gap for the last 15 years of his life. Many in the Yakima Valley knew him as the guy with a smile at the front door. Behind that smile was a genuine care for others and a generous spirit.
Tim was devoted to his family, dedicating his time and energy towards their wellbeing. He had a thoughtful, tenderhearted disposition, often arriving home with gifts for his family. He was fiercely loyal and protective of those he loved. Anyone who took the time to get to know Tim appreciated his quick wit and humor. He always looked for the funny in a situation. Nothing was ever worth getting too worked up about because he had the confidence that he could face any challenge and see it through. He was determined and faithful in his daily life.
Tim led an active lifestyle from a young age, especially enjoying sailing, biking, and kayaking. He had a tenacious ability to challenge himself in his pursuits and did not allow his physical disability to stop him from enjoying whatever he set his mind to do. He always found a way. Tim would be happy to know that in his passing, his friends and family would have the opportunity to support the Outdoors for all Foundation allowing others to pursue leisure outdoor activities no matter their abilities.
Tim will be greatly missed by his loving wife Kristin, sons Timothy and Joshua, his brothers Dan Leslie (Dorothy), Mike Leslie (Margie), and David Leslie, his sister Pam Lavigne (Mike), and brothers-in-law Jeff Fisher (Kelly) and Jim Fisher (Juli), sister-in-law Suzanna Ntalikas, his sweet mother-in-law Estella Fisher and his many nieces and nephews.
Rest in the Lord, dearest Tim.
Funeral arrangements have been made by Smith Funeral Home, and a private memorial service will be held for the family at a later date. Please share your impressions and memories of Tim as well as condolences to the family on the following site. Remembering Tim Leslie.
Donations can be made to the Outdoors for all Foundation in honor of Tim at https://outdoorsforall.org/ways-to-give/donate/. Outdoors for All is a nonprofit with the goal of enriching the quality of life for children and adults with disabilities through outdoor recreation. Those wishing to sign Tim’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
