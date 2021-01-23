Columbia Hills Memorial Chapel
Timothy Patrick Simmons was born January 27, 1946 in Olympia, WA. He passed away peacefully on January 1, 2021 surrounded by his wife Linda, daughters Lynn, Kymm and lifelong friend Diane.
Tim was the son of Claude and Alice Simmons. He grew up on the family farm in Toppenish, WA and graduated from Toppenish High School in 1964. While attending high school he played football for the Toppenish Wildcats. After graduation he worked for the Champoux Brothers in their hop fields along with another hay farmer.
Tim enlisted in the United States Navy in 1966. He was active duty for four years and reserves for two years. It was during this time he met the love of his life Linda Kukes. On May 14, 1971 they were married. They were blessed with their first child Lynn in October of 1971. Shortly after her birth they moved to Goldendale where Tim became employed by Harvey Aluminum. During that time he also worked for John and Wilma Willsey at the bowling alley during leagues, and he also bowled on many leagues. In April of 1975 they became a family of four when their daughter Kymm was born. Tim remained employed at the aluminum plant until it permanently closed in 2005. After the aluminum plant closed he tried his hand at different jobs including a tour bus driver, mobile RV detailer, Simcoe Metal, and Blattner Energy until retiring in 2012.
Tim had a lifelong dream of building a log home. In 1979 his dream became a reality when the couple bought 10 acres out of town and Tim attended a log home building school in Sisters, OR. He spent countless hours and days working on his dream home.
Tim loved to hunt and fish with his dad Claude, brother-in-law Allen, son-in-law Clinton, and grandchildren Jagger and Sierra. You could always find Tim sitting in the bleachers cheering his grandkids on in any sport they participated in. He loved camping with family, Packwood flea markets, auctions and yard sales. He could be seen walking with his furry companions Sadie and Rowdy daily. Tim was a member of the American Legion post 116.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents Claude and Alice Simmons; twin sisters Lila Winter and Linda Stump; and nephew Michael Winter.
Tim is survived by his wife of 49 ½ years Linda; daughters Lynn and Kymm (Clinton); five grandchildren, Ashley (Dan), Jagger (Dustee), Sierra (Josh), Hannah and Jenna; five great-grandchildren, Anthony, Elijah, Ethan, Kaiden and Brynlee; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
The family is planning a memorial in the springtime. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you donate to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 in memory of Tim. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.
