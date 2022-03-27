Timothy McCrory

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Tim was born November 2nd, 1957, to Rita Tonda Roc McCrory and Charles Samuel McCrory in Prosser, WA. He was the eldest of three children. In 1973, the family moved to Cowiche, WA to pursue apple farming and Tim attended Highland High School where he graduated in 1976.
After high school, Tim joined the Navy and was stationed in various places, including Norfolk, Virginia and Bangor, Maine and during his time in the Navy spent over 100 days on the USS Nimitz in the Persian Gulf. Tim was always a very hard worker and after the Navy, he worked in the apple warehouse sector for many years up until his death. He loved to fish and to be outside. He married Denise McCrory in the early 1980s until she passed away in 1991.
Tim met Charlene Koreski through Hansen Fruit. They loved talking with each other and just hanging out together; they were always the best of friends. They were surprised to find out they were in love! Tim and Charlene married on March 31st, 2016. Charlene remembers their years together as happy and so full of love. Charlene said that she was thankful for the time that she got to spend with her best friend.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Rita and Charles S. McCrory, his grandparents, Claude and Lenora McCrory and Ida and Frank Tonda, and is survived by his wife, Charlene Koreski-McCrory, stepsons, Shawn Trujillo and Zachary Koreski, his brother Morgan McCrory, his sister Sandra Bryant (Carl), nephews Kyle McCrory (Heather) and Koty McCrory (Haley), Dustin Bryant and niece Alyson Dietz (Luke), an aunt, Laurel Benner, cousins and grandnieces and nephews.
Everyone who knew him said he was a real nice and caring guy. He will be sorely missed.
A private Burial will be held at a later date. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
