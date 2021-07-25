Timothy M. Erickson left us on June 18, 2021. He was born in Yakima, Washington on October 14, 1937 and his parents were Anna and Leif Erickson. He was preceded in death by son Patrick Timothy who had just a breath of life. Tim’s family includes his sons Stuart and Peter and his daughter Amy. His tribe also includes beloved grandchildren – ranging in age from 32 to 5 years old – Jamie, Danielle, Makenzie, Caroline, Marcus, Peter, Myles and Lucy as well as his wonderful great-grandchildren, Sophia and Kaia.
Tim’s other “bros” include the Schlossers, Roscoe, Bradley, Dennis, and their incredible wives as well as Lyn Bailey, his partner.
He graduated Marquette High School. After graduation, he attended the University of Oregon, Seattle University and graduated from University of Washington with his B.A. degree.
Tim was quick witted, innovative and daring. His passions were sailing competitively, poker, fly fishing and above all - duck hunting in Eastern Washington. He once won a duck calling contest and used that skill practically by getting those ducks in range to shoot. He had so many pictures of his ducks the family thought they were family! Also, he was an avid reader and trader of futures and stocks. He did this last for years using a zoom computer program to trade as he was almost totally blind!
Tim was also an entrepreneur having owned and managed a very successful meat business and several restaurants in Seattle and Sanibel Island, Florida.
On Christmas day he would sing “Silent Night” in German and Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas” to his grandkids and friends. Tim will be missed but we envision his heaven as a fall day in some duck blind, decoys set and gun at the ready waiting…
Rest in peace Tim and Godspeed.
Your loving family.
