Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Timothy Douglas Young, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2021, in Yakima, WA. He was born November 24, 1960, in Oakland, California at the Naval Hospital to Lawrence D. and Ann K. Young. Tim was baptized as a Presbyterian at the San Diego Chapel also on the Naval Base. At the age of 2 the family moved back to Washington State, three years later sister Suzanne was born.
He went to school in Ellensburg, earning his GED he then attended Yakima Valley College followed by Central Washington University. Following graduation from CWU, Tim became a property appraiser and has owned and operated his own business for the past 30 years.
Tim was especially close to his mother, Ann, they shared many vacations to the ocean and other locations, he took great joy in planning these excursions for the two of them. He loved the outdoors, spending time fishing, hunting, hiking, and skiing. Tim had many friends that shared his love of nature.
He was preceded in death by his father, July 1970, and sister Suzanne on February 13, 2015. He is survived by his mother, Ann, an uncle, CM (Joe) Schuchman of Selah, a very dear friend from childhood, Mark Dorsey, many cousins, and his beloved dog Addy.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 25, at 2:00 p.m. at Brookside Funeral Home, 500 E. Mountain View Ave., Ellensburg. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In