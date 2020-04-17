Beloved husband and father Timothy C. Boseck of Moxee, WA passed away April 11th, 2020.
Tim was born in 1948 to Maurice and Lorraine Boseck. He served in the Army from 1968-1972. He met his wife, Sheryl in 1979 and they were married in 1982. Together they had a son, Dusty, in 1985. Tim worked & co-owned East Valley Machine Shop & Hardware.
Tim is survived by his wife Sheryl and son Dusty, sisters Pat Smith, and Peggy Fischer, brother Mike (Marian) Boseck, stepsisters Arlene Limon, and Marilyn (Bob) Buell, sisters-in-law Caryl (Dick) Griffin, and Gerri (Ilias) Gjino, brother-in-law Les (Sheila) Turnley, and numerous nephews & nieces.
Family was everything to Tim and he truly enjoyed all the get togethers and parties.
He will be missed!
We would like to thank all that helped the last 16 months from family and friends to the people at North Star Lodge, Palliative Care, Hospice & Cottage in the Meadow.
There are no services at this time.
