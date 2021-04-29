Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Timoteo “Tim” Mendoza passed away on April 24, 2021, at the age of 53, surrounded by his wife and children. Tim was born on March 27, 1968 in the small town of Los Sauces, Guerrero, Mexico to Abel and Remedios Mendoza. He was the oldest of four children.
Tim married his wife Maria Arredondo on June 14, 1986 in Santa Ana, California. They lived there until settling in Yakima, Washington where they raised five children, Abel, Erika, Eduardo, Tim and Isaias.
Tim worked at Tree Top in Selah. He was very driven and had an unmatched work ethic. Although very dedicated to his work, he had hobbies he enjoyed; like watching his Dallas Cowboys play on Sundays (America’s Team!) and taking care of his farm, but what he loved the most was spending time with his loved ones.
Tim was also known as the greatest gwampa (grandpa) in the world to his granddaughter Khloey Anahí. They enjoyed watching Saturday morning cartoons together and hanging out in grandpa’s garage at the end of the day to talk about how their day went.
Tim was a great man and did everything he could to provide for his family and lend a helping hand to anyone who might need one.
He is survived by his wife and five children and one grandchild, as well as his mother, father and three siblings, Elia, Salvador, Mary and their families.
Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11:00 am at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church followed by a Graveside Service at Calvary Cemetery. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
