Tim S. Maybee, age 74, of Selah, Washington passed away peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Tim was born February 17, 1947 to Burl and Beatrice Maybee in Neosho, Missouri.
Tim married the love of his life, Florence D. Brest on August 31, 1965. Together they raised 4 children: Ken, Sherry, Teresa, and Timothy, as well as their nephew Zig that they loved liked one of his own.
He worked for Crescent Remodeling for 29 years. He then worked for the Washington State Department of Transportation for 10 years. He retired in 2012.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Burl and Bea Maybee; brother, Larry Maybee; daughter in law, Barbie Maybee; and granddaughter Anna Lamb.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Florence Maybee; sons, Ken (Alison) Maybee of Selah, and Timothy Maybee of Yakima; daughters Sherry Kublic of Missouri, and Teresa (Colleen McGuire) Maybee of Selah; 10 grandchildren, Nic, Chris, Cliff, Kami, Shane, Kenzie, Shawn, Joey, Alex, and Izzie; 1 great-granddaughter, Averi; nephew Zig (Tina) Schloegl; and brothers, Jim C (Faye) Maybee and Keith (Abbie) Maybee.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Jolene Ringer, his RN, and Ronda Calahan for all their hard work and dedication in caring for Tim.
