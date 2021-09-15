Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Tilly Hilda (Weber) Williams passed away on the 7th of September 2021, leaving behind many friends, family and stories. Tilly was born 23 April 1925, Wide Hollow Road, Gromore, WA. Her parents were Christian and Emelie (Nathan) Weber. She passed peacefully at the age of 96 while residing at Rosetta Assisted Living, Pasco, WA.
Tilly lived a very full and productive life. She was very close to her parents and nine brothers and sisters. Her father passed away in 1931, and her mother remarried in 1937 to William Broeckel, when the family moved to Dusty, WA. Tilly graduated from Lacrosse High School in 1943, and began nursing school at Colfax, WA. After the death of Mr. Broeckel, Emelie Weber Broeckel moved her family back to live in Yakima. Tilly continued Nursing School at St. Elizabeth, and also started working at the Montgomery Ward Department Store, selling tires and auto parts. Tilly met the love of her life at the counter of Wards Tire Department; Paul Francis Williams was home from the WWII after serving his time in the U.S. Navy. They were married in Selah, WA. on June 14th, 1946. They were blessed with four children. While married, they moved to various locations in the Columbia Basin area while he was working with the Bureau of Reclamation. Their final location was at Warden WA. After her husband’s sudden death in 1973, she moved back to Yakima, WA, where she was employed at the Yakima Memorial Hospital as an admission receptionist. Once retired, Tilly began her travels with her daughters and grandchildren, and wonderful sisters-in-law, always sharing her smile and quick wit. She will be missed.
She is survived by her three daughters, Shirley Schmunk, Richland, WA, Emma (James) Ibach, Yakima, WA and Nancy (John) Daly, Richland, WA. Also, nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; her brothers Edwin Weber, Spokane, WA; Randel Broeckel, Vancouver, WA, and brother-in-law, Dale Williams, of Cottonwood, AZ.
Tilly was preceded in death by husband Paul Francis “Bud” Williams, son Paul Irvin Williams and grandson, SPC Jeremiah W.I. Schmunk. Parents, Christian and Emelie Weber, siblings Anita Costin, Milton Weber, John Weber, Alvin Weber, Walter Weber, Eugene “Ike” Weber, and Betty Laidler.
Visitation will be held at Rainier Memorial Center located at 2807 Terrace Heights Dr. on Thursday September 16, 2021 from 4-8 PM. A celebration of Tilly’s life will be held on Friday September 17, at 11:00 at Rainier Memorial Center. Burial to follow at Tahoma Cemetery.
