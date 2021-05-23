Thomas W. “Tim” Mahre

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
May 10, 2021 was both a joyous and sorrowful day when Tim Mahre passed from our lives into the Lord’s Kingdom. TW “Tim” Mahre was born on October 14, 1932 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Yakima, WA. He was the son of Irving and Ruth (Smith) Mahre and the brother to Dave (Spike) (Mary) Mahre, Patricia (Bob) Erickson, and Jack (Carol) Mahre. When he was two, Tim’s mother passed, and his father married Dorothy Rutherford which produced brother Bill (Cindy) Mahre and sisters Sally (Glenn) Atterberry and Peggy (Dale) Urlacher. From these unions came many precious nieces and nephews. Tim graduated from Highland High School and spent ten years in the United States Air Force serving as a medic in the medical field.
Tim and Lynne (Anderson) were married in 1958 and their first son, Terry (Tanya), was born in 1959 followed by twin boys, Todd (Cecilia) Mahre and Toby (Pam) Mahre in 1963. After being honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1963, Tim joined his father’s third generation orchard operation in the Highland-Cowiche community.
Tim, Lynne and the three boys relocated to the Ellensburg, WA ranch in 1968 where they had their fourth son, Tracy Mahre, in 1970. Tim and Lynne retired from farming in 2014 and have continued living on the Ellensburg homestead to this day.
Tim is survived by his wife, four sons and their wives as well as his grandchildren Ryan Mahre and Tiffany (Clark) Grigg; Shaw, Tate, Phoebe and Daphne Mahre; Karissa (Cody) Loomis and Tanner Mahre; and Teagan and Cali Mahre. He is also survived by his three great-grandchildren Kaedence and Tilden Loomis, and Aspen Grigg.
Tim’s love, devotion and pride were in his family and his dogs. There will be no services, however, a private family celebration will be held at a later date according to Tim’s wishes. The family appreciates the support and prayers that have been extended.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to two of Tim’s passions: The White Pass Athletic Association c/o White Pass Business Office, 48935 US HWY 12, Naches, WA, 98937 with a note saying donation is in memory of Tim Mahre to support the kids’ ski racing program or The Leo and Dean Nicholson Basketball Scholarship at Central Washington University by emailing or calling the University Advancement Office at university.advancement@cwu.edu or (509) 963-2160.
