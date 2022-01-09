Thomas (Tom) Lyon

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Thomas E. “Tom” Lyon passed away on December 22, 2021, in Ellensburg, WA. He was born to Paul and Lucy Lyon on December 26, 1935, in Yakima, WA. Tom graduated from Yakima (Davis) High School in 1954 and University of Washington with a Civil Engineering degree in 1958. He married Joyce Elaine Seimer in 1956. Together they had three children: Gregory, Gayle, and Gordon.
Tom worked for Army Corps of Engineers for two years, and Washington State Department of Transportation for 35 years as Project Engineer, Bridge Specialist, and Maintenance Operations Engineer.
He loved gardening and was very interested in geology. Tom enjoyed the outdoors including climbing mountains, backpacking, fishing, back country skiing, and kayaking, and just being in nature. He led Boy Scout Troop #9 with Cragg Gilbert of Yakima, backpacking into wilderness areas of Washington. He enjoyed taking family on many outdoor adventures. He was a member of the Yakima Cascadians and the Sherpa climbing group of Ellensburg doing some mountain rescue.
His faith was very important to him. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church all his life. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, as he loved spending time with friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce, sister, Margaret Osborn, children, Greg (Laura) Lyon, Gayle (Dan Jones) Lyon and Gordon (Cindy Sanders) Lyon; grandchildren, Erik (Chris) Lyon, Lindsay Lyon, Jennifer (Michael) Jovanovich and Emily & Sally Lyon; great-grandson Payton Thomas Lyon and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Charles Lyon and Richard Lyon.
Services will be held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
