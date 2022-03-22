Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Thomas Paul Shellenberger passed away on March 16th, 2022, after a long-fought battle with kidney disease. Tom was 86 years old. He was born in Elma, Washington on April 4th, 1935, to Paul and Maude (Vittetoe) Shellenberger and Tom was the youngest of five children which included his brothers Earl, Alan, Norman, and Dale. Tom spent his youth helping his dad manage the family ranch in Toppenish after his brothers left home to serve their country during World War II.
Tom was an All-Valley football player for Toppenish High School, and he was the 1953 Washington State pole vault champion which earned him a full scholarship to Washington State University. Tom also served his country with distinction after enlisting in the United States Army in 1954. Upon honorable discharge, Tom completed a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology at Central Washington University (CWU) and he also competed on the CWU track and field team. Dad would ultimately earn Master of Science Degrees in biology and education during his professional career.
Dad married the love of his life, Emmlie Schneider, in June of 1962. Dad and mom settled in Toppenish Washington and raised a family. Dad was a biology teacher at Toppenish High School for 18-years and during that time he also coached track and field, cross-country, football, and basketball. Dad retired from public service as the Toppenish High School Principal in 1993. His legacy as an educator, coach, and mentor will live on forever in the community where he was raised and that he loved.
Dad loved the outdoors, and he shared that passion with his sons by taking them on backpacking trips to some of the remotest wilderness lakes across Washington State every year. Dad emphasized the value of education, physical fitness, and taught us how to face change and new ideas without fear.
Dad enjoyed a long and fulfilling retirement and he enjoyed traveling with Emmlie, fishing with family and friends, and being an amazing grandpa to his three grandchildren, Emilia, Noah, and Ava. He is survived by his wife of 60-years Emmlie Shellenberger, sons Michael and Marc Shellenberger, grandchildren Emilia Horbald of Gresham, Oregon, Noah Shellenberger of Yakima, and Ava Shellenberger of Tacoma. Go rest high on that mountain, dad.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at Keith and Keith Funeral Home, 902 West Yakima Avenue on Friday, March 25th, at 1:00 PM.
Our family would like to express our gratitude to all the staff at Crescent Health Care in Yakima. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
