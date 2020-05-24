Thomas Matthew Shannon

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Born November 15,1921 in Butte, Montana; died May 15, 2020 in Seattle, Washington at home with his family surrounding him. He lived a full 98 years of service to others. Family and faith were central to his life. He grew up on a dairy farm in Enumclaw, WA, son of Anna and John Kelly Shannon, with four brothers. He joined the Army Air Corps and served in the Pacific theater during WWII. Following his military service, he attended Seattle University under the GI Bill and met his bride, JoAnne Conyard. They had fifty-five years of a loving marriage, and ten children: six boys and four girls; one son, Joseph William, who died right after birth. He had two careers, first in sales and second as a caseworker for the State of Washington. There he worked with people, helped find job opportunities, and supported children in crisis with Child Protective Services. He was proud to have served as the President of his local AFSCME union for a term. Living across the street from St. Paul’s School and Cathedral in Yakima made the parish central to the family. He loved his children and served as a coach with the motto that ‘everybody will play regardless of win/loss record.’ Tom was a lector for many years at St. Paul’s and then at St. Mary’s in Seattle where he lived with his daughter Mary Jo for the last 17 years following the passing of his wife JoAnne in 2004. He continued his life in support of his large extended family of kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time exercising at Silver Sneakers as well as spending quality time weekly at the Athenian where he became a welcome regular – he was always greeted with “Tom’s here.” To many, he was an example of positive living with a real uplifting spirit. He taught many to appreciate family, card playing, and gave great advice and counsel. He did not judge others and had a great sense of humor. We are all better people for having known this simple man; he let us become the heritage that he prepared for us.
He is survived by his children, Tom, Mary Jo, Pat (Leeanne), Kathleen, John, Maureen (Ed) Cieslak, Anne, Joseph (Michelle), and Terry Caprai; sixteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren with one more on the way.
In lieu of flowers the family encourages donations to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Seattle/King County, St. Mary’s Food Bank, Seattle, WA or St. Paul’s Cathedral in Yakima.
A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will take place when we can all gather safely.
