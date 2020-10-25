Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Thomas M. Simmons passed away on October 16, 2020 in Yakima, WA. Tom was born in 1949 to Leland and Velma Simmons.
He left behind his wife and best friend of 48 years Gloria Charlton Simmons, daughter Kelly Williams and husband Jim from McCleary, WA, son Jeff Simmons and wife Lorene from Auburn, WA, son Charlie Simmons from Yakima, WA, and son Chris Simmons and wife Amanda from Spokane, WA. Tom had 7 loving grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He was very proud to be a US Army Veteran. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and took great pride and pleasure in his vegetable gardening.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The US Veterans or Northwest Harvest would be greatly appreciated and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
