Thomas Lovell was taken to heaven to be with the angels on March 13, 2020.
Tom was born in Salem, Oregon on May 22, 1937, to Dow and Ellen (Allport) Lovell. As a child he went through the Salem public school system and graduated from Willamette University. He was a member of the National Guard for 9 years. He met and married Janet in 1959. They had 4 daughters, Tracy, Laurie, Shelly, and Jamie. They divorced in 1979 and remained friends and watched the family they created grow.
He met Shari (Merritt) McClelland on a blind date in 1983, they were married 4 months later, combining Shari’s 3 boys, Todd, Troy, and Travis, to create a huge blended family.
Tom worked in insurance, real estate, and for Pacific Power over the years, but service was what he loved. He served as deacon, elder, Sunday school teacher, and many other roles in his church. He was involved in the JayCee’s, Lions, and Homebuilders Association over the years, as well as Wellness House, at risk youth, homeless shelter, citizenship classes, reading to school children, and many others. He loved his community, country and his family. He will be missed by the many lives he touched.
He is survived by his loving wife and caregiver, Shari, his daughters, Tracy (Lynn) Harden, Laurie Barlow, Shelly ( Dusty) Vickers, and Jamie (Brian) Laik, stepsons, Todd (Cari), Troy (Nicole), and Travis (Carin) McClelland, brother in law and sister in law, Joe and Kerry Merritt, 1 nephew and 3 nieces. Tom was also blessed with 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all.
Due to health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at Englewood Christian Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to any of the causes that Tom was passionate about or the charity of your choice, in c/o Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
