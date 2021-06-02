Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Thomas Leon Croal, 77 of Yakima passed away on May 26, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with kidney disease. We are comforted in knowing that he is reunited with his wife, Donna, as well as numerous family and friends that went before him.
Tom was born September 6, 1943 to Louise and Andrew Croal in Glendale, CA. He was raised in Barstow, CA where he made many lifelong friends.
He was drafted into the Army when he was 18 but chose to make his own destiny by joining the US Air Force and proudly serving in Korea as military police. He was honorably discharged in 1971 and moved to Long Beach, CA where he attended Long Beach City College. He was a lifelong bowler, participating in 35 consecutive National Tournaments, and was introduced to his wife of 39 years in a bowling alley. Tom and Donna were married on November 3, 1973 and made their home together in Fountain Valley, CA with their two daughters. He worked for McDonnell Douglas before starting his own pin business, TCS Pins, which grew into sports memorabilia that he both collected and sold.
Tom and Donna moved to Yakima, Washington in 1996 and were the owners of Swanholme, a hospitality house, for 12 years. During this time, he also worked as night security for Zirkle Fruit.
We will remember Tom for the love he had for his family and friends, his generosity, his enthusiasm for any and all sports, especially the Seattle Seahawks and Mariners. He never lost his passion for the things he loved. We will miss his “old man jokes,” his quick wit, his never-ending stories, the special “Tom way” of doing things, his love of tacos, how proud he was of his grandchildren, and his obsession with $2 bills.
Tom is survived by his two daughters, Dawn Parisi (Nick) and Darci Heinlein, grandchildren Joseph Parisi, Jacob (Morgan) Parisi, Emilee Heinlein, and Katie Heinlein, sister Kristine Watson, niece Krista Cacace-Kemp, her children, Gabe and Sierra, and numerous extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Donna, parents Andrew and Louise, uncle Robert Lyon, and his loyal dog companions, Kyan and Keegan.
Private family services will take place in June in Clovis, CA. His family invites local friends who wish to celebrate Tom’s life with us to gather at West Valley Tavern on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, and to honor his love of animals, donations can be made to All Mutts Great & Small, PO Box 8322, Yakima, WA 98908, or a charity of your choice, sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
