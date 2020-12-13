Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Thomas L Perry, MD died December 4, 2020 at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle, of complications following heart surgery.
Born in Virginia February 22, 1942, Tom attended the University of North Carolina. At the end of his junior year, he applied to and was accepted into the University of Virginia Medical School. Following graduation from UVA, Tom served in Vietnam as a captain in the United States Air Force, after which he moved to Seattle to complete his internship and residency. After practicing for a short time in Walla Walla, Tom moved to Yakima where he established his own dermatology practice and settled to raise his family.
A fiercely independent man, Tom lived a good and full life, unequivocally doing as he wanted, especially following his retirement. He enjoyed a number of outdoor pursuits including hiking, hunting, and fishing, and growing a beautiful and delicious garden each summer. Favorite memories include hunting in Africa with his son and daughter-in-law; yearly trips with his children, grandchildren, and friends to fish in Tenakee Springs, Alaska; hunting at the duck club in the lower valley with his beloved German Longhaired Pointers; frequent fishing trips on the Klickitat and Cowlitz rivers; goose hunts in Canada; pheasant hunts in North Dakota, and many more adventures. Ever following his passion, he was duck hunting when he experienced the symptoms of a heart attack.
Tom is survived by his wife of 31 years, Carol, and his three children, Tom, Jr. and his wife Andrea and daughters, Aspen and Genoa; Grant and his wife, Angela; and Julie and her children, Paige, William, and Hannah.
A Celebration of Tom’s Life, COVID-willing, is tentatively planned for spring of 2021, date and location to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Safari Club of Yakima and Cowiche Canyon Conservancy in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
