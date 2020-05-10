Thomas Joseph Schaub

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Thomas “Tom” Joseph Schaub, 65, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020. He was an incredible storyteller, who captivated the attention of those who listened to him. His laughter was contagious. His family and friends will cherish memories of countless joyful times that they shared with him.
Tom was born on October 14, 1954 in Culver City, California. He was the youngest of three children born to David Schaub and Mary Joan Schaub. While working at McDonald’s, he met Vicki Lynn Claver. They wed on September 26, 1981. Together, the couple had two children, Christopher and Casey. He was a devoted husband and father. Together with Vicki, he cared for Chris until Chris’ untimely death from an inoperable brain tumor on July 10, 2004.
Tom was skilled at many different jobs. He served as a reserve police officer for the City of Ellensburg. Together with Vicki, he owned and operated four Arby’s franchise restaurants. He also worked as a Safety Coordinator for Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital.
Tom had a selfless and giving spirit. He supported numerous charitable causes, including the American Cancer Society. He also donated his time to Holy Family Catholic Church. He appreciated having the opportunity to serve as a youth minister for the Church.
Tom had many hobbies. He enjoyed reading the news, traveling, and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The family has wonderful memories of many vacations with him, including trips to Europe and the Caribbean.
Tom is survived by his wife of 38 years, Vicki, his daughter, Casey, his sister, Catherine (Charles, Sr.) Blessing, his brother, David C. (Patti) Schaub, and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Chris, his father, David, and his mother, Joan. Although Tom will be greatly missed, his family and friends are comforted that he is reunited with his parents and son in Heaven.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the many health care providers who cared for Tom over the years including Dr. Ralph Rossi, Dr. Carl Olden, and the health care teams at Valley Medical Center in Renton and Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
A private Graveside Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery. A public Viewing will be held at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) on May 14, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. A larger Celebration of Life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society or Holy Family Catholic Church in c/o Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
