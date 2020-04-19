Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Thomas John Neidlinger – the self-proclaimed “King of the Nile” – died on April 9, 2020, a beautiful Thursday morning in his home in Central Washington, with his wife Audrey by his side.
He originally sprouted on November 19, 1940, a second son to John and Lucile Neidlinger in Plymouth, Indiana, where he grew up alongside his older brother, Dan Neidlinger. He attended both Valparaiso and Purdue Universities, later achieving a master’s degree from Oregon State University.
He was a career agronomist, diligently testing and flagging fields and orchards throughout Oregon, Washington, and Idaho during his peak years, eventually ascending to identify himself in the ‘70s and ‘80s with the CB radio handle, “Weed Stomper.”
Along with their mother, Lynda Neidlinger, Tom had two sons: Marc in 1971, and Micah in 1975, in whom he instilled a peculiar blend of common sense and uncommon perspective. Partial to practical, calculated outcome, he was a thoughtful introvert with a sharp mind. He had little patience or regard for the court of public opinion, but his strong will showcased his integrity in many things — his own brand of wisdom, rooted in gratitude and love for Jesus.
He generally evaded gatherings in favor of escaping into the grandeur of the outdoors, where he collected seasons of memories from hunting expeditions and various backpacking trips with a chosen few. He married Audrey in 2003, having made his getaway to Naches, WA (the Nile). There, beside Rattlesnake Creek, they tended a small menagerie of horses, goats, chickens, and dogs. He loved taking care of things.
He had a deep appreciation for the intricate details of history, especially the Civil War and World War II, including the leadership of Winston Churchill, whom he regarded as one of the greatest minds in the world. His meticulous nature drove him to assemble and paint a large fleet of WWII model planes in his late years. He had a rating system for each of the model manufacturers, based on the quality of the materials, and their level of customer service.
He was known for his mischievous-yet-childlike sense of humor, laced with a tinge of sarcasm — the kind that made you wonder why you weren’t better prepared for it. He delighted in the wit and humor of Jonathan Winters, exhaustively reciting his lines (out of context) for decades.
The “Old Blaster,” as he (also) referred to himself, loved his Lord and his family. He leaves his wife (Audrey Neidlinger), his brother (Dan Neidlinger), two sons (Marc Neidlinger and Micah Neidlinger), a pair of granddaughters (Alinah Neidlinger and Aylah Neidlinger), his nieces (Beth Neidlinger Murphy and Julie Neidlinger Hart), a stepson (Travis Hubbard), a stepdaughter (Andrea Henricksen), step grandsons (Tyler Henricksen, Marcus Henricksen, Randall Hubbard) and one great step grandson (Bentley Henricksen).
Due to the recent events, a Memorial Service will be planned at Peace of Christ Presbyterian Church in Naches, WA, at a later date. Please check our website www.brooksidefuneral.com for updates or to leave a memory for the family.
