Thomas John Kopczynski, age 82, passed away Saturday January 22, 2022 in Selah surrounded by friends and family. Born November 16, 1939 in Cottonwood, ID to Merle and Mary Kopczynski. He was part of a large family with three sisters and four brothers. The family moved to Chewelah, WA where he attended and graduated from Chewelah High School.
He met Mary Alice Melton in Wenatchee, WA and they were married April 4, 1964. They had three sons, David, Patrick and Matthew. Tom retired from Grant County PUD after 30 years of service. He loved to travel and see new places. He enjoyed road trips on his motorcycle with friends and went on many rides all over the Pacific Northwest and parts of Canada. He was a people person. He loved to play pool, tell Polish jokes and was considered an accomplished card player.
He recently met and was excited to marry his very special friend, Donna Lindsey. She made his last few months very happy.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Mary, his beloved wife and mother of his children, Mary, and his two sisters, Margaret and Helen. Tom is survived by his three sons, Dave (Kelli), Patrick, and Matt (DeeAnn), five grandchildren, Joshua, Meghan, Allison, Chelsie and Justin, six great-grandchildren, Kaileigh, Kenzleigh, Jaxton, Isabella, Makenzie and Chase, his sister Muriel (Larry) Konen, brothers Bob (Helen), Donald, and Terry (Darla) Kopczynski, numerous nieces and nephews, and his fiancé and special friend Donna Lindsey and family; who made his last months very happy and who gave him loving and comforting care.
Faith, family and friends were very important to Tom and while we are all saddened by his passing, we are grateful to have known and loved him.
Memorial Services will be held Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Selah. The Rosary will begin at 11:00 am with Mass to follow. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Shriner’s Hospital or Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Selah, WA and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
