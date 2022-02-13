August 11, 1946 - February 6, 2022
Thomas J Chavers passed away the night of February 6, 2022 at the age of 75, in his hometown of Yakima, Washington. He is survived by his brother Gary Chavers and wife Beverly. Thomas was a widower and he leaves behind three adult children, Thomas Anthony, David, and Aundria. Thomas was a happy person despite his physical ailments. Thomas’s lifestyle and perspectives were colorful in nature and he loved to talk to people; everyone seemed to be a potential friend. Thomas always tried to see the good in people and opened his home to many.
A graveside service will occur Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at West Hills Memorial Park, 11800 Douglas Drive, Yakima, WA 98909.
