Thomas H. Brazil passed away February 5, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, Washington. Tom was born on November 25, 1941 in Ellensburg, WA to Chesley A. Brazil, Jr. and Lillian Hovde Brazil.
Tom grew up in Selah, Washington and graduated from Selah High School. He had many fond memories growing up on the ranch with his brothers.
Tom worked for Cascade Natural Gas for 38 years where he moved up from construction all the way to management in Yakima, Montesano, Moses Lake, Tri-Cities, and Bend, OR. Upon retirement he moved to Long Beach, Washington with his wife Denise where they resided for 19 years before moving back to Yakima after her passing.
Tom was married to the love of his life, soulmate, and best friend Denise. They were inseparable. He was a devoted, loving, husband. He was also an amazing Dad and a hero to his three daughters. Tom loved his four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Tom faced many health-related challenges that he fought with dignity over the past 50 years. He did everything humanly possible to stay on earth to be with his wife and daughters. He was referred to by his family as the “Energizer Bunny.” We are so blessed to have Dad in our lives for as long as we did.
Tom enjoyed camping, the annual fishing trip to Blue Lake with the boys and he loved vintage cars. He could tell you the year, make, and model of every vintage car known to man.
Tom did not talk much about himself and was an avid listener. He always cared about others and was incredibly humble.
We will miss him, his kindness, and his amazing bear hugs.
He is survived by his daughters, Michelle (John) Riel, Dawn Brazil, and Shelby (Dan) Chubb; four grandchildren, Brandi (Jared) Krause, Bryan (Lindsay) Riel, Brooke (Ryan) Barnes and Blake Brazil; six great-grandchildren, Avery & August Krause, Kyler & Duke Riel and Addi & Harper Barnes. He is also survived by his brothers Ches (Linda) Brazil, and Grant (Kathy) Brazil, sister-in-law Linda Carlson Brazil, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Brian Brazil and his wife Denise.
A Service will be held at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect Place, Moxee, WA) on Monday February 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cottage in the Meadow in care of Brookside Funeral Home, PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936.
