Thomas Glenn Sundberg, age 75, passed away unexpectedly at home on the afternoon of Saturday, April 30th, 2022.
Tom was born on February 6th, 1947 in Bothell, Washington and was the youngest of four boys.
After graduating from Bothell High School Tom spent many years pursuing his passion in the art and ability of horsemanship. Ultimately mastering the skill of training horses and becoming regarded as a successful and sought-after horse trainer and World Champion Reiner. On July 28, 2007 he married Kathrine (Kath) Kaercher on the waterfront in Anacortes, Washington surrounded by family and friends.
Tom had an uncanny ability to achieve success in a variety of professions which included carpentry, logging, ranching, and truck driver. In 2021, Tom shifted gears and launched his own trucking company which was thriving. He invested a great deal of time and attention to the home and ranch he shared with Kath and their fur babies.
Tom had a passion and appreciation for outdoors. He greatly enjoyed traveling around spending time with friends and was known by many for his good nature and kind heart.
Tom was preceded in death by his father Roy, his mother Diana and three brothers, Ole, Petie, and Leroy Sundberg. He is survived by his wife Kath, his beloved pets, extended family, cousins and dear friends. A funeral service will be held on Saturday May 14th at 11:00 AM at East Valley Church, Moxee Washington with gathering to follow in the church rectory. Please share your thoughts and memories of Tom at Brookside funeral home guestbook. Tom will be buried at Tahoma Cemetery near his family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom’s name to Yakima Valley Pet Rescue www.yvpr.org.
