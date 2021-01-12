Thomas George Corning

July 4, 1949 - January 8, 2021
Thomas was born in Everett, Washington to Lowell and Merna Lee Corning. He grew up in Port Orchard and later in Yakima, Washington. He met his wife and mother of his children, Debra Corning, while in Yakima. Tom was trained and served for nineteen years in the Army National Guard, where he specialized as a tank turret mechanic. Tom worked a variety of jobs over the years, including managing a series of grocery stores and restaurants, working in freight and logistics, performing maintenance for the City of Yakima, various forms of private security, and more. Tom was trained and certified in HVAC. Many passions and activities were dear to Tom. He was a voracious fan of films. He loved watching many sports, especially football. He was an avid Seahawks fan, a love he passed on to his daughter. He also played golf for many years. He enjoyed playing fantasy football and poker with many friends. Tom was always interested in camping and fishing, taking his children on many camping and wilderness adventures over the years. Tom was proud of his family and was pleased that he got to see Kendra become a Doctor of Psychology and Ben become a Deputy Sheriff in Washington.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents and elder brother, John Corning. He leaves behind his younger sister, Ann Hoff (Dave), best friend and partner, Debra Corning, and his two children, Kendra and Ben (Monika) Corning. He also leaves behind two nieces (Tracy and Leann) and a nephew (Jared), along with many great nieces and nephews. They mourn his departure, but celebrate his life.
A viewing for Tom will be held at the Valley Hills Funeral Home at 2600 Business Ln., Yakima, WA 98901 on January 13, 2021 from 10:30 AM until 1:00 PM. Tom will then be taken and laid to rest in the Terrace Heights Memorial Park nearby at 3001 Terrace Heights Drive, Yakima, WA 98901. The graveside service will be at 2:00 PM. His remains will be interred very near those of his parents and his parents in law. Any family and friends who are able to attend the viewing or the burial ceremony are invited to do so. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
