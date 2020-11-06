Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Thomas G. Jameson died October 31, 2020. He was born to Donald and Alice Jameson on August 12, 1952 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Yakima, Washington. He graduated from Davis High School in 1970. Upon graduation he joined the US Marine Corps, served two years active and four years Reserve. He graduated from Central Washington University in 1978.
Tom is predeceased by his parents, Alice and Don Jameson and sister, Linda Sinner and brother, Michael Jameson.
Tom is survived by his wife, Neddy Jameson of Yakima, two sons, Thomas (Mikka) Jameson of Ellensburg, and Jeremy (Becky) Jameson of Yakima; daughter, Kama (Scott) Tweedy of Spokane, WA; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren with one on the way; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) followed by a Graveside Service at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, the service will be streamed LIVE and made available to watch through a link under Thomas’ obituary on our website, www.brooksidefuneral.com, where memories and condolences can also be shared. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
