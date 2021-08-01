Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Thomas Franklin Kerns, M.D. passed with his typical grace at the age of 92 on Friday, July 16, 2021, at home in Yakima, Washington surrounded by his loved ones.
Born April 13, 1929, in Highland Park, Michigan, Tom grew up in Utica, Michigan. He became a voracious reader dedicated to life-long learning. He had a great fondness for nature and happily recalled fishing and canoeing in Canada and Grand Canyon adventures with his father and brother, along with visits to see Kansas relatives the summers after his young mother passed away. He attributed his collection and appreciation of precisely made HO scale model trains to a Kansas cousin.
As a schoolboy he learned to play the trumpet and would perform “Taps” for fallen soldiers returning for burial in Utica. Airplanes, particularly of the WWII era, also interested him and inspired his learning to fly airplanes as a teenager and his fondness for Yakima airshows.
While attending the University of Michigan Medical School, Tom met J. Karin Lexen. Proud Michigan Wolverines, they formed their own team and wed the day after their 1954 graduation. They enjoyed a sightseeing honeymoon while driving to Seattle for Tom to begin his internship at Virginia Mason Hospital. Tom’s keen sense of humor was ever present when he stated they would need to move from Seattle after navigating the ‘excessive’ 1950’s traffic. Their newfound love of the Northwest prompted them to escape to the quiet life of the Yakima Valley for their ultimate home a few years later.
He served in the United States Air Force as a flight surgeon from 1955-1957, which included time in North Africa. He then completed his medical residency in Columbus, Ohio, specializing in Ophthalmology. Both Matthew and Lesley were born in, and survived, the U of M enemy territory of the Ohio State Buckeyes. In 1960 the family of four made their way to Yakima, Washington where Tom began his private practice and their third child, Kristin was born. Day one was the beginning of many life-long friendships in the valley.
Tom was a longtime member, and later President, of the Physicians Insurance Board in Seattle. He enjoyed working with medical colleagues and the many trips to Seattle allowed for meals at his favorite restaurants. At home, Tom had a quiet, reserved manner, and employed precision in all that he did; from packing for a hike to buttering toast, his attention to detail made him the perfect man to be your eye surgeon. He was the family human encyclopedia of dates, people and wide-ranging topics, a history buff, wine enthusiast and Enological Society member, reader of cookbooks and lover of gourmet food. As well as the leader of numerous Kerns family day hikes to fire lookout stations and snow skiing trips to White Pass and Sun Valley. As a member of The Cascadians, he experienced many hiking adventures, a most memorable one summiting Mt. Adams with his immediate family. In later years, he chaperoned several Boy Scout Troop 9 hiking adventures with his mountaineering friends.
Tom had a quick wit and was a proud father who encouraged his children to enjoy the outdoors and through example, emulate his positive values and characteristics. He relished time as a grandfather and was a regular spectator of a multitude of his grandchildren’s sporting events and other passions. In his retirement, he particularly enjoyed watching Gonzaga basketball, reading, family dinners, and being a Master Gardener.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, J. Karin (Lexen) Kerns; their children: Matthew Kerns (Bari), Lesley Kerns, Kristin Minner (Allen); grandchildren: Meghan Darragh (Tim), David Hahn, Corinne Hahn-Gonzalez (Javier), Dean Minner and Laura Minner.
He was preceded in death by his mother, A. Corinne (Skeels) Kerns, father, Thomas J. Kerns, D.O., his brother, Robert D. Kerns, and stepmother, Isabel M. (Kirkland) Kerns.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at Zesta Cucina (5110 Tieton Dr., Yakima, WA) on Wednesday, August 11th from 5:00-7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Yakima Symphony Orchestra, a favorite experience Tom and Karin shared, or the charity of your choice. To share a memory with his family please visit keithandkeith.com.
