Thomas Edward Gillihan was born in Sunnyside, Wa. 11/19/1962 and lived a colorful life until his death 3/28/2022. Tom was energetic and creative, full of stories and a great sense of humor. He had a zest for life and sowed a lot of wild oats in his youth. Tom was a skillful wrestler in high school and traveled with the AAU Olympic team to Japan to compete. He decided to make a life in the Seattle area as a self-taught contractor and created some beautiful home renovations, landscapes, and waterscapes. At home, he was well known to cook the “best” hashbrown potatoes at 5 in the morning before starting the workday. Tom was a hard-working man, providing as best he could for his family and always generous with his talents to lend a helping hand to family & friends in need.
Tom is survived by his life companion, Colneda Thrane, his sons Travis Gillihan and Sean Gillihan (Mandy), mother Rosemary Gillihan, siblings, Robert Gillihan (Mary), Terry Gillihan, Nancy Flood (Gregg), Carolyn Durkee (Steve), Jim Gillihan (Sharon) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack G Gillihan and daughter Alicia Nicole Gillihan.
A private family burial will be held in April with a celebration in life to be held in May.
