Thomas E. Hibbs, Sr. passed away September 19, 2021. He was born November 15, 1946, in Yakima, Washington, to Leon and Kathleen Hibbs. He went to Zillah High School and graduated in the class of 1965. Thomas married Carla J. Hill-Hibbs on January 22, 1966. He is survived by brothers, Bob (Mary) Hibbs, Bill (Sheryl) Hibbs, and Gary (Ena) Hibbs, his children, Lana and Jim Huffman, Thomas and Tiffany Hibbs, Eric and Danielle Hibbs, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
He worked for U&I Sugar Factory, Del Monte Can Factory/Silgan corporation. Some of his other services included being President of Local Teamsters Union 760 and a volunteer policeman for Toppenish Police Department. He was also a volunteer firefighter for Nile-Cliffdell Department. In his early years, he was a member of the Assembly of God Church and served as a Deacon there.
Thomas enjoyed spending time with all of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending as many of his days outdoors. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved camping adventures and taught his family to do the same. His grandchildren called him “Grandpa Donald Duck” because he did a great impersonation of Donald Duck.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at Elk Ridge Lodge, Naches, WA at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 23, 2021. For overnight lodging/camping contact: www.elkridgecampground.com. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
