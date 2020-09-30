Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Thomas D. Richardson passed away September 28, 2020 at Crescent Health Care from complications of Parkinson’s disease.
Thomas Dayle Richardson was born June 28, 1940 to Tom, Sr. and Helen (Syverson) Richardson in Chicago, IL. Tom was the first born in a family of three boys and two girls. The first six years of his life we spent in Lombard, IL. In 1948, the family moved to Granger, WA where they lived on a small farm. As Tom got older, he worked for several of the neighboring farmers where he learned his skill of farming with draft horses. Tom attended all twelve grades of school in Granger, graduating with the Granger Class of 1959.
While in school, Tom belonged to the local scout troop and the explorer scouts. In 1961 he became a scout leader of Troop 3 in Yakima, WA and was also an assistant scout master for four years.
In 1961 Tom and Mary Lou Linn of Granger were married and resided in Yakima, WA until 1967 when they moved to the Seattle area where Tom worked as an electrician. Tom and Mary Lou had four children, Thomas D. the III, Betty Jean, Edith, and Jennifer.
Tom was a charter member of the Central Washington Antique Farm Equipment Club and the Central Washington Agriculture Museum of Union Gap, WA. Tom was happiest when working and restoring old farm equipment or showing antique motors at the Central Washington State Fair.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Helen. He is survived by his children Tom Richardson (Bobbi) of Ephrata, WA, Jean Richardson of Spokane, WA, Edith Richardson, Jennifer Richardson (Chip) of Omak, WA and his former wife Mary Lou Richardson of Omak, WA. Tom is also survived by his siblings Jeanne Schmidt (Nick) of Sholow, AZ, Jenette Doran (Jerry) of Carson City, NV, David Richardson (Gloria) of Tempe, AZ, Bob Richardson of San Jose, CA and also his companion and partner of twenty years Rose Parker of Yakima, WA.
Tom attended several different churches in Granger and Yakima and was a Christian man who loved the Lord.
There will be no funeral service at this time. Donations may be made in Tom’s honor to the Central WA Antique Farm Equipment Club or the Central Washington Agriculture Museum of Union Gap. Send C/O Brookside Funeral Home to PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In